The first game of the regular season for the Nebraska women’s basketball team will be a weekday lunch with the Huskers.
Nebraska opens the season Wednesday with a noon tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena, coming on the second day teams are allowed to play regular-season games.
Nebraska has played a scrimmage against Arizona State, and won an exhibition game against Rogers State 97-33 last week.
The game will be played in conjunction with a sportsmanship pep rally on Wednesday morning, meaning about 2,000 elementary and middle school students will be attending the game. There are 27 school districts sending students, including Aurora, Elmwood-Murdock, Malcolm, Sterling, Wahoo and Wilcox-Hildreth.
During the pep rally, the students will hear speeches from Nebraska coach Amy Williams and Husker student-athletes.
Nebraska also played a weekday afternoon game during the first regular-season contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2013.
The early start on Wednesday also allows the arena to be set up for the state high school volleyball tournament that begins Thursday.
Williams, a former Husker player in her fourth year as Husker head coach, said they’ve been trying to do another day game that schools can bring students to for a few years.
“This is an incredible opportunity for us to give back to the people in our state and really provide some excitement for them to look forward to and be excited about,” Williams said.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Nebraska players were in middle school, Williams said, and the players want to be role models for people in Nebraska.
“We feel like what a great opportunity for us and we want to really place an emphasis on being able to have our young women pour into the young people in our state, and what a great opportunity for us to do that,” Williams said. “We had postseason meetings with our team last year and we asked a lot of them their 'why,’ and about 90% of our players said they wanted to be a positive impact and role model.”
Maryland and Illinois also played afternoon games this week.
Nebraska’s game against Alabama A&M also brings back a former Husker and area graduate to Lincoln.
Former Husker Margaret Richards is in her fourth season as the head coach at Alabama A&M. The Louisville, Kentucky, native played at Nebraska from 2001-04, shortly after Williams played for the Huskers.
And Lincoln Northeast graduate Nigeria Jones is a junior guard for Alabama A&M. She was the team’s leading scorer last season at 11.6 points per game.
Williams and Richards have talked for a few years about playing.
“We were able to get this game scheduled early this year and it works out great,” Williams said. “Not only is Margaret getting to come back to her alma mater, but they have a very, very good player that graduated from Lincoln Northeast that is an all-conference caliber player in that program, so for her to be able to get back to Lincoln. So it will be fun to have Nigeria Jones back in town, and we’re going to have our hands full trying to keep her contained.”