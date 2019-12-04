'This is a very good win': Kissinger lights it up from three-point range to lead Huskers past Duke

Kissinger was far from the lone bright spot for NU. Four players reached double figures in scoring and the Huskers' execution down the stretch was nearly flawless.

Nebraska (8-1) would finish 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to ice the win. Senior point guard Hannah Whitish, who hadn’t attempted a free throw all season until the game’s final moments, calmly stepped up and nailed all four of her attempts over the final 28 seconds. Each time she padded two-point leads.

“We have a lot of really good free throw shooters, but your senior point guard … someone who has the utmost confidence in those moments to be there and that we have the utmost confidence in. To watch her step up, I wouldn’t have had the ball in anyone else’s hands,” Husker coach Amy Williams said about Whitish.

Though Nebraska held the lead for more than 26 minutes of play, the Huskers were never able to shake the Blue Devils.

Duke’s Leaonna Odom exploded for 16 of her game-high 20 points over the final two quarters, many times making plays at the rim to answer an NU run.