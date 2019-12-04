'This is a very good win': Kissinger catches from three-point range to lead Huskers past Duke

Taylor Kissinger is starting to find her shooting stroke, and that’s bad news for Nebraska’s opponents.
Nebraska’s sharp-shooting junior guard poured in 19 points, tying her career high with six made threes on nine attempts, as the Huskers’ offense was crisp and efficient in an 83-79 win over Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kissinger is working her way back into playing shape. Wednesday’s game was her fourth game back after missing four in a row with a concussion.
“It’s fun. It was a great game,” Kissinger said. “I had a lot of fun playing in that game. Playing an ACC team like that … they’re a tall, athletic team like teams we’ll see in the Big Ten. Getting a win is huge.”
Kissinger's hot shooting night came as a surprise as she admitted to not feeling it during pregame warmups.
“I think I told Kenzie (Helms) before the game, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to miss every shot again,’” she said. “I just had to put that out of my mind and say, ‘You know what, I’m not just shooting all the time.’
"I just talked on the defensive end, picked my teammates up, talked on the bench. And that just brought my game up.”
Her final three of the night from the corner late in the third quarter gave NU a 57-56 lead, and the Huskers wouldn’t trail again.
Kissinger was far from the lone bright spot for NU. Four players reached double figures in scoring and the Huskers' execution down the stretch was nearly flawless.
Nebraska (8-1) would finish 6-for-6 from the free-throw line to ice the win. Senior point guard Hannah Whitish, who hadn’t attempted a free throw all season until the game’s final moments, calmly stepped up and nailed all four of her attempts over the final 28 seconds. Each time she padded two-point leads.
“We have a lot of really good free throw shooters, but your senior point guard … someone who has the utmost confidence in those moments to be there and that we have the utmost confidence in. To watch her step up, I wouldn’t have had the ball in anyone else’s hands,” Husker coach Amy Williams said about Whitish.
Though Nebraska held the lead for more than 26 minutes of play, the Huskers were never able to shake the Blue Devils.
Duke’s Leaonna Odom exploded for 16 of her game-high 20 points over the final two quarters, many times making plays at the rim to answer an NU run.
“It was a tight ballgame,” Williams said. “It was back-and-forth and we had some opportunities to stretch the lead and not have such a close finish. But in the grand scheme of things, this is a very good win against a very quality team.”
Ashtyn Veerbeek, Kate Cain and Whitish joined Kissinger in double figures with 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively. Veerbeek finished 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and was 5-for-5 from the field.
Nebraska dished out 23 assists.
“We’ve always had good scorers,” Kissinger said. “We can share the ball easily and everyone’s a threat on the court, which makes it easier to get the shots we want.”
Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie lamented a few missed chances, but was quick to credit Kissinger and her Nebraska teammates.
“It was a great basketball game, in a great atmosphere,” McCallie said. “There was lots of scoring, perhaps too much, but tip your hat to Kissinger for the game she had and how they found her.”