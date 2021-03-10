'This is a pretty cool feeling': Nebraska women beat Gophers on third try, advance at Big Ten tourney

Coach Amy Williams said there were some mixed emotions in the locker room because the players and coaches were concerned for Husker starting guard Ruby Porter, who injured her knee in the third quarter. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

But a part of Williams’ résumé as a college coach is what her teams have done in tournaments — her South Dakota teams reached the championship game at the conference tournament all four years — and she loves the tournaments.

“We know how tough it is to get wins in March, period, but particularly down here in this Big Ten Tournament,” Williams said. “So for us to beat a good Minnesota team and bounce back after a couple of losses during the regular season and beat them down here feels great and is something we want to celebrate and be excited about that we’re still marching.”

Haiby led the Huskers with 19 points and eight rebounds. But the big difference was that Nebraska did a better job of scoring inside against the Gophers this time. Kate Cain scored 16 and Isabelle Bourne had 14. Cain made 8 of her 11 shots.

In the last game against Minnesota (8-13) the Gophers outscored Nebraska 32-18 in the paint, with Cain and Bourne combining for just 11. This time Nebraska flipped that matchup and outscored the Gophers 34-16 in the paint.