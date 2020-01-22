'They kind of hit us in the mouth': Husker women rally back but fall short against Purdue

The Nebraska women’s basketball team got a standing ovation from the home crowd with about 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter in its game against Purdue on Wednesday.
The Huskers had earned that ovation. After a bad start, Nebraska had rallied from a 21-point deficit over about 20 minutes of game time.
But all those good feelings were over quickly when Purdue finished off the Huskers for good with an 11-0 run. Purdue had a dominating start and a dominating finish in its 76-68 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The loss dropped Nebraska to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.
Senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris scored 25 points to lead Purdue (13-7, 4-4).
Harris, a regular starter, was motivated after she had to come off the bench on Wednesday. Purdue coach Sharon Versyp was looking for the Boilermakers to have a better start to the game.
Harris dominated in the paint, making her first eight attempts of the game over three quarters. She finished 10-for-12 from the field. Harris also had nine rebounds and three blocks.
“She’s one of the best post players in the conference, for sure,” said Nebraska forward Ashtyn Veerbeek. “She’s super-strong and physical and we let her push too low, and if she got two feet in the paint it was an automatic two points.”
Purdue dominated early and led by 21 points in the second quarter. Nebraska got back into the game with an 11-0 run at the end of the second quarter.
Nebraska completed the comeback and tied the game at 56 with 7:10 left in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska took its largest lead of the game when Nicea Eliely scored five consecutive points to put Nebraska up 63-59.
Then Purdue finished the Huskers off for good with an 11-0 run to take a 70-63 lead with 2:39 to go. Nebraska missed three shots at the basket in that stretch.
Versyp knew the Huskers would make a comeback, but was pleased with how Purdue finished the game.
“Every play that we called out of a timeout we scored,” Versyp said. “Every play that we set up we were able to execute and get the shot that we wanted."
Nebraska coach Amy Williams said it was disappointing to do all that work and make a comeback, and then have it all fall apart in a flash.
“It was very disappointing,” Williams said. “We talked in that timeout with 3:40 to go about how by no means that the fact that we had taken the lead was the game over and that we’re not over the hump just yet and that they’re going to continue to throw punches. And (Purdue) came right out of the timeout and hit a huge three."
Eliely led Nebraska with 15 points. Veerbeek added 13 points.
But Purdue did a good job of defense on two of Nebraska’s best players. Hannah Whitish was held to six points, and Kate Cain scored four.
To start the game Purdue made two three-pointers in the first three minutes of the game, and just kept making them. Purdue made 11 of 14 shots in the first quarter, including four threes, and led 26-13.
The first quarter was why Nebraska lost the game Williams said.
“They came out and kind of hit us in the mouth,” Williams said. “Our No. 1 defensive key today was defensive transition, and being able to stop the ball. I thought in the first quarter they were just running it down our throat and just attacking. We didn’t stop the ball until it got to the paint and gave up way too deep of post positioning.”
It got even worse for the Huskers in the second quarter. Twice early in the quarter Karissa McLaughlin got steals from Husker guards near midcourt and turned them into layups. That was part of an 8-0 run that put Purdue up by 18 points just 3 minutes into the second quarter.
Nebraska recovered some to end the second quarter with an 11-0 run — Whitish and Kayla Mershon each made three-pointers — but Purdue still led 39-29 at halftime.
Lincoln High graduate Nyagoa Gony is a sophomore forward for Purdue. She played about one minute but didn’t score.
