'They can’t guard you': How depth was key in one of most significant wins in 48 seasons of Nebraska women's basketball

One of the most significant wins in 48 seasons of Nebraska women’s basketball wasn’t a start-to-finish masterpiece.

But the final result on Monday was Nebraska beating No. 5 Indiana 72-55, stunning the Big Ten-leading Hoosiers.

It’s just the third time in program history Nebraska has beaten a team ranked in the top five. It joins a three-overtime win against No. 2 Baylor in 2005 — Kiera Hardy scored 37 points at the Devaney Sports Center — and a route of No. 5 LSU in 2009 when Kelsey Griffin posted 30 points for the undefeated Huskers.

On Monday, Nebraska trailed 8-2 just a few minutes into the game. Then, about halfway through the first quarter, freshman guard Allison Weidner entered the game and went to work. She scored on a putback and on a couple of drives to the basket, including a coast-to-coast drive that gave Nebraska a 16-12 lead.

Weidner typically operates at full speed, going hard at the basket until she's stopped, which doesn't always happen.

Nebraska led by eight points at halftime. In the first half, Weidner scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting. She also had three rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes.

Weidner finished with 14 points.

“Allison definitely kept us in the game there for a few possessions,” Nebraska junior guard Sam Haiby said. “We know how good she is attacking the basket. No one can really keep her in front so I just told her, ‘Keep going, they can’t guard you. It’s either going to be a layup for you or you dump down to the bigs.’ She’s really good at seeing the floor, or finishing.”

It was another game where Nebraska showed its success comes from the sum of its parts more than one star player. Nebraska had five players score at least 10 points — four starters and Weidner off the bench. It was the first time during Big Ten play Nebraska had five players in double figures.

“I thought throughout the game it was just interesting to watch the way different players sparked us at different times,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “Allison really helped a lot there early, and gave us that shot in the arm we needed with some energy off the bench and some scoring. And then in the fourth quarter (Haiby) had 10 points and came through big. Even the two threes that Ashley Scoggin hit there.”

For the season, Weidner is averaging 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. She’s shooting 47% from the field, 78% on free throws and has 51 assists.

Nebraska was also good on defense against the Hoosiers. Indiana’s 55 points were a season-low and it was the first time since December IU didn't reach 70 points.

Nebraska outscored Indiana 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Right now, Nebraska isn’t as deep as it has been — Annika Stewart is injured and MiCole Cayton is coming back from an illness — but the Huskers playing a lot of players earlier in the season may have helped keep the team fresh even while playing its third game in five days.

“We’ve been talking all year about how our depth is really going to pay off at some point,” Williams said.

The Husker bench has outscored opponent reserves 657-356 so far this season.

With an earlier win against then-No. 8 Michigan, Nebraska now has two wins against top-10 teams.

“It’s rewarding is what it is," Williams said. "For me, it’s just rewarding because this team has worked hard and they’ve been working hard to get over the hump (against) one of those teams that is really respected as one of the best in the country and wanting to prove that we belong in that conversation.”

Nebraska (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) returns to action on Thursday with a 6 p.m. game at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are on an eight-game losing streak, giving the Huskers a great chance to keep the good times going.

“Our next challenge is to go on the road and try to back this up with an even better performance,” Williams said.

