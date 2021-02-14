'They can play all positions': Maryland's top-ranked, versatile offense looks the part in dominating win over Husker women

The Nebraska women’s basketball team saw everything that Maryland is right from the start during its loss against the Terrapins on Sunday.

Maryland’s scoring started like this: jumper, three-pointer, jumper, drive, steal and layup, drive.

And all of that happened in just the opening four minutes of the game. Maryland did what Maryland does, going on a 12-0 run in just 2:14 of the first quarter.

And No. 9 Maryland just kept going over the next 36 minutes for a dominating 95-73 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That’s a season-high point total for a Nebraska opponent this season.

“We felt like we got kind of hit by a Mack truck there in the first half and dug ourselves a pretty heavy deficit there,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams.

The nation’s No. 1 offense looked the part.

Maryland made 9 of its first 11 shots to lead 20-9. Nebraska isn’t the first team to get blitzed by Maryland to start a game. What Maryland does is hard to be ready for.