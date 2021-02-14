'They can play all positions': Maryland's top-ranked, versatile offense looks the part in dominating win over Husker women

The Nebraska women’s basketball team saw everything that Maryland is right from the start during its loss against the Terrapins on Sunday.
Maryland’s scoring started like this: jumper, three-pointer, jumper, drive, steal and layup, drive.
And all of that happened in just the opening four minutes of the game. Maryland did what Maryland does, going on a 12-0 run in just 2:14 of the first quarter.
And No. 9 Maryland just kept going over the next 36 minutes for a dominating 95-73 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That’s a season-high point total for a Nebraska opponent this season.
“We felt like we got kind of hit by a Mack truck there in the first half and dug ourselves a pretty heavy deficit there,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams.
The nation’s No. 1 offense looked the part.
Maryland made 9 of its first 11 shots to lead 20-9. Nebraska isn’t the first team to get blitzed by Maryland to start a game. What Maryland does is hard to be ready for.
“I think what’s unique is that in their transition they get out and put a lot of pressure on you, and there is really not a lot of predictability,” Williams said. “Any person on their team can take the ball out of bounds, any person can get out and run the right wing, run the left wing, run down the middle of the court. There isn’t a ton of predictability about where you need to be.”
Four Maryland players finished with at least 16 points. The Terrapins shot 56% from the field, and 50% on threes (8-of-19). In the first half, Maryland had 23 scores on 33 possessions.
After Nebraska made a bit of a run in the third quarter, Maryland finished the quarter on a 21-4 run.
Maryland scored 27 points in the first quarter, 24 in the second, 26 in the third and 18 in the fourth. Nebraska didn’t get 20 points in a quarter until the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Ashley Owusu led Maryland with 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and also had seven assists. Diamond Miller had 24 points, and Chloe Bibby added 16 with four three-pointers.
Maryland has a lot of players that are similar — fast, can make quick passes and drain shots inside the paint and out. Maryland scored 30 points on layups.
“That’s the hardest thing, they have five players who are incredibly versatile,” said Nebraska’s Isabelle Bourne. “They can all play all positions.”
Maryland (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten) has been the No. 1 program in the Big Ten since joining the league in 2014. And this year’s success is coming without any returning starters.
Sunday was coach Brenda Frese’s 500th win as coach of the Terrapins. Frese, who attended high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is in her 19th season in College Park. She's led the Terrapins to a record of 500-130, 12 conference titles, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in 17 postseasons, three Final Fours and the 2006 NCAA Championship.
Nebraska (9-9, 7-8 Big Ten) lost its fourth straight game.
Freshman guard Ruby Porter led the Huskers with a career-high 19 points, and Bourne had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. What impressed Williams the most is that neither Porter or Bourne committed a turnover.
Kendall Coley, the Husker freshman who graduated from high school last month and joined the team during the middle of the season, scored her first college points in her fourth appearance on a baseline jumper in the fourth quarter. Coley finished with two points and one assist.
