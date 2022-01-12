The schedule is tough for the Nebraska women, but here is one thing Amy Williams doesn't worry about with this team

There were a couple of different times during the game against Iowa when it looked like the Hawkeyes may take a sizable lead with its high-powered offense. But Nebraska didn’t let that happen.

In the first quarter, Nebraska kept the crowd in it with a stretch when Sam Haiby scored to end a possession when NU had three offensive rebounds. Right after that, Isabelle Bourne scored after a steal by Ashley Scoggin.

Again in the third quarter, Iowa took a seven-point lead, but Scoggin scored a transition basket and made a three-pointer, and Nebraska was back in it.

“To be honest, I’ve gotten to a point now, and I don’t think I’ll regret saying this, but I can depend on one thing out of this group and that’s that they’re going to compete,” Williams said. “They’re going to get after it.”

Nebraska won’t be perfect, Williams said. They’re going to forget the key parts of the defensive game plan on occasion. They’re going to take some bad shots.