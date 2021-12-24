The perfect family Christmas: Amy Williams not the only one in the Gusso family undefeated this season

The basketball is really good for the Gusso family right now.
The college season is in its second month, and sisters Amy Williams (Nebraska) and Emilee Thiesse (Minnesota State) are each the head coaches for teams that are still undefeated.
The Huskers are 12-0, and the Mavericks are 11-0.
“We both are headed into Christmas undefeated,” Amy Williams said.
Even better for their parents, Tim and Kathy Gusso from Spearfish, South Dakota, is that granddaughter Kennadi Williams and her Lincoln Southwest team are 6-0. Amy Williams’ oldest daughter is a sophomore for the Silver Hawks who also plays softball and soccer.
Tim Gusso was a longtime high school basketball coach in South Dakota.
That both Nebraska and Minnesota State are winning a lot this season has been "awesome," Williams said.
“I think the person who probably enjoys it the most is my dad,” Williams said. “He obviously coached both of us. He does not miss a game. He’s pretty pumped. He might be just as excited about Kennadi’s team being undefeated, too.”
The Nebraska players are off from practice for a few days before its next game on Thursday. The Huskers are getting some votes in the top 25 polls and are projected to make the NCAA Tournament by ESPN.
Both sisters have been college coaches for several years, first as assistants and then as head coaches.
Williams played at Nebraska, and after that was a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney at the same time her sister played there. Williams is six years older than her sister.
Thiesse is in her 10th season as the head coach at Minnesota State, an NCAA Division II school in Mankato. They are ranked 21st nationally, and seven of their 11 wins have been by double digits. One of the assistant coaches there is Janay Morton, who played for Williams at Nebraska.
Williams follows her sister’s team by watching games online and following the updates on social media during the games.
“It’s pretty fun having a sister coaching,” Williams said. “You’ve got your favorite players on her team. I’m kind of getting to the point where I’m like, ‘Ah, let’s put this kid into the game,’ like when you’re a big fan.”
Earlier this season, Thiesse and her husband attended Nebraska’s game against Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Williams says it’s probably more of a surprise that her sister became a coach than herself.
“When she was young I just remember Saturday mornings if she had soccer games or basketball games she was like, 'Ah,'" Williams said. “She came to it a little later than I did. Like I wanted to go to the gym all of the time with my dad and wanted to watch film with my dad. In high school I wanted him to tell me what I did good, and what I did not so good.”
Last season their parents weren’t able to travel to watch their daughters’ teams play, but they are back in the arenas now.
“They’ve been here for at least two home games, and I think they’ve been out there for three or four home games for them,” Williams said.
“My oldest brother teases them all of the time. He’s like, ‘Most people retire, and then winter in Arizona.’ My parents winter in Lincoln or Mankato, Minnesota.’”
When Tim Gusso attends games in Lincoln, he sits a few rows behind the Husker bench, right next to Amy’s husband, Lloyd, who was also a college basketball coach for several years.
In 2017, their parents got a two-for-one trip, with Nebraska playing Minnesota State in an exhibition game in Lincoln.
The sisters' teams also played each other when Williams was an assistant at Oklahoma State and Thiesse an assistant at South Dakota State.
And for a very short time they coached at rival schools, when Williams was the head coach at South Dakota and Thiesse was at SDSU. For a few months, before Thiesse became the head coach at Minnesota State, they were in some of the same gyms while recruiting, and shielded their interest in players from each other.
