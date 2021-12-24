The perfect family Christmas: Amy Williams not the only one in the Gusso family undefeated this season

Both sisters have been college coaches for several years, first as assistants and then as head coaches.

Williams played at Nebraska, and after that was a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska-Kearney at the same time her sister played there. Williams is six years older than her sister.

Thiesse is in her 10th season as the head coach at Minnesota State, an NCAA Division II school in Mankato. They are ranked 21st nationally, and seven of their 11 wins have been by double digits. One of the assistant coaches there is Janay Morton, who played for Williams at Nebraska.

Williams follows her sister’s team by watching games online and following the updates on social media during the games.

“It’s pretty fun having a sister coaching,” Williams said. “You’ve got your favorite players on her team. I’m kind of getting to the point where I’m like, ‘Ah, let’s put this kid into the game,’ like when you’re a big fan.”

Earlier this season, Thiesse and her husband attended Nebraska’s game against Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Williams says it’s probably more of a surprise that her sister became a coach than herself.