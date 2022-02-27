'The least we can do': Husker women finish off strong home season with 73-59 win over Northwestern

Even during Amy Williams’ first season as Nebraska women’s basketball coach when, frankly, the Huskers were bad, it still broke her heart when the Huskers lost a home game.

The Huskers were 7-22 that season, with nine of those losses at home.

That season Williams walked into the interview room after several games and apologized to the fans for not defending the home court.

Now it’s Williams’ sixth season as head coach. And now the Huskers are good, and they just completed one of the best home seasons in program history — 16 wins, including two against top-10 teams.

The Huskers finished off a strong season of home games in style with a 73-59 win against Northwestern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That improved the Huskers to 22-7 this season. Nebraska’s 22 wins are the most in nine seasons.

Nebraska finishes the Big Ten season with an 11-7 record, and will be the No. 6 seed for the Big Ten tourney and play late Thursday. Nebraska gets a first-round bye and will play the winner of Illinois-Wisconsin in the second round. With a win, the Huskers would play Michigan in the third round.

Iowa and Ohio State tied for the Big Ten title with records of 14-4.

NU finished 16-1 at home, tying a school record for home wins. It’s the fourth time Nebraska has won 16 home games in a season.

It was quite a welcome home for the fans — many of whom have been with the team for years — after they couldn’t attend home games last season because of the pandemic.

So how does Williams feel now after a 16-1 record at home?

“It just makes me want to give all of these girls a great big huge hug for how much they’re really embraced taking care of home court, and how hard they work to make that happen,” Williams said.

Sure, Nebraska had some easy wins at home to start the season. But the Huskers also beat Creighton in Lincoln, and the Bluejays have been the better program lately. And Nebraska went 8-1 in Big Ten games at home, including wins against two top-10 teams (Michigan and Indiana).

Fifteen of Nebraska’s 16 home wins were by double digits.

Why is winning at home so important? Part of it is that it’s hard to win on the road in the Big Ten, so if you want to make the NCAA Tournament you better win several games at home.

But for Williams, it goes deeper than that.

“There is a pride that I have as an alum of this university wearing Nebraska across my chest for the fan base and the loyalty that they showed through good times and bad and just how they’ve stuck with us through some highs and lows and they’ve been here and they keep coming back,” Williams said.

“So to be able to give them our best effort, and for them to be able to rewarded with winning basketball, I feel like is the least we can do.”

The crowd of 6,234 Sunday was the third largest of the season.

Isabelle Bourne led the Huskers with 20 points. Jaz Shelley had 17 points and five assists. Sam Haiby had six points and seven assists. Alexis Markowski had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskers had a quarter to remember.

In the third quarter, the Huskers outscored the Wildcats 28-14. In those 10 minutes, Nebraska made 10 of 12 shots. The Huskers made 5-of-6 threes, with makes from Shelley, Bourne and Allison Weidner. Nebraska was also 3-for-3 on at the free-throw line.

Nebraska had led by just three points at halftime, but after the third quarter dominance took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Northwestern plays a swarming zone defense that can rattle a team and force a lot of turnovers. But in the second half, the Huskers handled it much better.

“I think going in at the half we were able to see 20 minutes of their type of zone,” Shelley said. “We’ve never seen anything like it before. We made incredible adjustments to be able to get the ball inside-out, and being able to penetrate in the paint.”

Shelley scored 13 points in the third quarter when she didn’t miss on four attempts from the field and two at the line.

Nebraska shot 50% (26-52) from the field, including making 9-of-18 threes.

Veronica Burton led Northwestern (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) with 16 points and four steals.

