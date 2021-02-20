The 'it' that helps Nebraska women to league-leading four ranked wins this season

"It's something that we can easily identify, but not always make sure that it's there," Williams said. "The more that we recognize and preach that that's an important factor, that's something that our kids can really prioritize."

What is "it"? As is often the case when the margins between winning and losing are so small, the secret sauce isn't necessarily something that is easily quantifiable.

"What I see is a team that's together, and finding ways to have everybody contribute to the effort. I think that's when we've been our best is when we've had several people step up — multiple people scoring in double figures, and willing to step up to make a play for their team," Williams said. "The whole group really making a commitment to each other to really step up … and find a way to contribute."

Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) needs to muster up that togetherness for a closing stretch that will determine its Big Ten Tournament seeding.

Because teams have played an unequal number of games due to COVID-19, a look at winning percentage shows that the Huskers are tied for eighth in the league.