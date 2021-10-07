The Huskers are nowhere close to defining roles or a lineup. But here's why Williams isn't worried about it

NU has been doing book studies, dividing up by class. The freshmen studied The Energy Bus, meeting with Williams to draw up goals and make notes to make sure that energy level stays where it needs to be.

So far, so good, Williams said.

"I've been incredibly pleased. This group of freshmen that we have is high-energy by nature — they just bring juice with them wherever they go," Williams said. "I think just getting them to understand on those days where it's kind of hard — being consistent with that is going to be very important."

That's where Haiby and Bourne, the two players who joined in Williams in Indianapolis, can play a critical role off the court, the coach said.

Those two combined to average more than 20 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists per game. Haiby was the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the league's top 15 in scoring, rebounding and assists.

"Issie is a very consistent presence in our program; she's consistent with her mood, she's consistent with her effort, and I think that consistency is something we're striving for as a team all season," Williams said. "And Sammy is that explosive player that the players are all looking to, to try and find out how things are done at Nebraska.