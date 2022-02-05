The Husker women have never beaten Maryland, but here's why Sunday is their best chance to crack the Terrapins' shell

Michigan and Indiana are each ranked in the top 10.

Iowa doesn’t always play great on defense, and that can lead to some surprising losses, but the Hawkeyes have national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark, and when the Hawkeyes are good, they’re really good.

But Maryland is still the No. 1 program in Big Ten women’s basketball, and Nebraska knows that well.

Nebraska has never beaten Maryland, losing all 14 games all-time, including 12 since the Terrapins joined the conference in 2014.

Maryland has won the Big Ten title in six of its seven years in the league, including the past three seasons. Maryland (in 2006) is the only current league member that’s won a national championship in the past 20 years.

This season may be Nebraska’s best chance to end the losing streak against Maryland when the Huskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten) play at No. 17 Maryland on Sunday at noon.

Maryland has battled injuries this season and has lost three Big Ten games, which is more league losses than it has for the entire season most years.

Maryland (16-6, 8-3) has league losses against Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State.

Last season, Maryland beat Nebraska by 22 points during the regular season and by 10 points during the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland returned most of its roster from a team that won the conference tournament and reached the NCAA Sweet 16. The roster is a lot like past seasons, with a group of athletic and versatile athletes.

“They have their entire roster from one year ago back,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “So they’re very familiar faces and players that we know well. In your prep, the personnel for our returning players is familiar, and I think some of the things they do defensively with switching all screens one through five is not something that we see out of other teams but is most definitely something we’ve seen out of them in the past.”

Maryland has four players named to watch lists for national player-of-the-year honors at their positions, including Ashley Owusu (point guard), Diamond Miller and Katie Benzan (shooting guard), and Chloe Bibby (forward).

In ESPN's midseason ranking of the nation's top 25 players, Maryland had two players in the top 15 — Owusu at 10th and Angel Reese at 12th.

Nebraska has improved from last season’s 13-13 record.

“I like our depth, I like our versatility, and so that helps with any team that we’re going up against,” Williams said.

Since playing Maryland last season, Nebraska has added freshmen Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner to the roster.

Markowski and Weidner combined to score 18 of Nebraska’s final 20 points against Penn State on Thursday, when Nebraska turned a close game into a 15-point win.

“I love those two freshmen,” Williams said. “They really have a lot of energy for our team and their personalities really spark our team. … They take a lot of pride in wanting to win (at Nebraska).”

In the nine games since Markowski moved into the starting lineup, she’s averaging 17.8 points per game.

