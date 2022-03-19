'The future is bright for Nebraska women's basketball': Huskers look to take next step after 11-win improvement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a good season for the Nebraska women’s program.

Twenty-four times the Huskers walked off the court with a win — including three times against top-10 teams. The Huskers finished 24-9 one year after going 13-13.

They finished in sixth place in the Big Ten standings at 11-7, and then reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

They made a return to the NCAA Tournament, losing to Gonzaga 68-55 on Friday in the first round.

Nebraska had a 16-1 record in home games. That’s really something to appreciate, because it wasn’t that long ago when Nebraska had a season when it only won seven home games, and lost by 42 against UConn at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Now we’ll see if the Huskers can take the next step and be a good program, and not just have a good season. Nebraska hasn’t been ranked since 2015.

Was this season a one-off? Or does it lead to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance, which could be something that would get the attention of the next tier of recruits?

Nebraska hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.

The potential is there. Nebraska is expected to return a lot of the roster from this season, and maybe even every starter.

The Huskers had some things go their way. Jaz Shelley decided to leave Oregon. Nebraska had already recruited her once, and one of Shelley’s friends, Isabelle Bourne, was already playing for the Huskers. Shelley chose Nebraska the second time around and made the Huskers a lot better.

Also, there were two players from the state in Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner who chose Nebraska and helped the Huskers right away as freshmen.

Coach Amy Williams hopes this season changes the program in the long term.

“I think the expectations that our program now has moving forward to be playing in this tournament — and to win in this tournament — they've been cemented,” Williams said.

After Friday’s game, Williams thanked senior captain Sam Haiby, who left her home state of Minnesota to play for the Huskers, and then stayed around after some tough years and helped the program get to the NCAA Tournament.

Haiby is the only player left from her signing class, with Leigha Brown, Kayla Mershon and Ashtyn Veerbeek each transferring.

“Now it would be an absolute shame if we didn't find a way to just continue to build on that and raise the expectations even higher based on all of the things that they've done for our program,” Williams said.

Haiby could return for one more season, and is considering doing so.

Friday’s loss was just one game, but that will be the game the players think about the most until the next season gets going in November.

“I most certainly think that the future is bright for Nebraska women's basketball,” Williams said. “We have a lot of incredibly talented young players coming back that are going to learn from this experience and continue to find ways to improve and help our program get better.”

Shelley led the Huskers in scoring at 13.1 points per game. She became a great all-around player in Lincoln.

"I’m really proud," Shelley said. “I think we had an incredible season and put Nebraska women’s basketball on the map. I’m really proud of how far we made it. It sucks that we’re done, and I think we’re ready for next season.”

Markowski also had a good season, averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds and earning Big Ten freshman of the year honors. But how the season ended for both herself and team will push her in the offseason.

“I need to do a lot of things to get better. Just everything,” Markowski said. “Personally, I want to be more dominant than I am. I want to be really good, and I know I've got to put in the work in this offseason if I want to do the things I want to do.”

Briefly

* Nebraska shattered a school record with 279 three-pointers. The leaders were Shelley with 82 three-pointers, Ashley Scoggin with 55, Bourne with 26 and Annika Stewart with 22.

* Nebraska is set to add two current high school players next season — guard Callin Hake from Victoria, Minnesota, and center Maggie Mendelson, a center from North Ogden, Utah, who will also be on the Nebraska volleyball team.

