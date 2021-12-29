The Big Ten season ramps up this week, and the Nebraska women want to show they're as good as their record

A 12-0 record in women’s college basketball, like what Nebraska has, is impressive no matter how it was done.

The Huskers beat a rival at home (Creighton), beat an undefeated team on the road (Wake Forest) and won a Big Ten road game (Minnesota).

The one thing missing is a win against a ranked team, but that opportunity is about to present itself now that the nonconference season is over and it’s all Big Ten games now for the rest of the regular season.

After Nebraska’s game at Michigan State (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, Nebraska could play four straight games against ranked opponents — Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Iowa again.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked — No. 6 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 21 Iowa and No. 25 Ohio State.

Nebraska is receiving votes in the AP poll, the equivalent of 29th in the poll.

Nebraska is one of just five remaining unbeaten Division I teams, joining South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona and Colorado.

The start of the season has prepared the Huskers for what’s to come, sophomore guard Jaz Shelley said.