The Big Ten season ramps up this week, and the Nebraska women want to show they're as good as their record

A 12-0 record in women’s college basketball, like what Nebraska has, is impressive no matter how it was done.
The Huskers beat a rival at home (Creighton), beat an undefeated team on the road (Wake Forest) and won a Big Ten road game (Minnesota).
The one thing missing is a win against a ranked team, but that opportunity is about to present itself now that the nonconference season is over and it’s all Big Ten games now for the rest of the regular season.
After Nebraska’s game at Michigan State (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, Nebraska could play four straight games against ranked opponents — Michigan, Iowa, Indiana and Iowa again.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked — No. 6 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 21 Iowa and No. 25 Ohio State.
Nebraska is receiving votes in the AP poll, the equivalent of 29th in the poll.
Nebraska is one of just five remaining unbeaten Division I teams, joining South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona and Colorado.
The start of the season has prepared the Huskers for what’s to come, sophomore guard Jaz Shelley said.
“We’re tough,” Shelley said. “We know we’re a tough team, so I think that we have a lot that we can prove. And I know there is a lot of people out there saying that maybe we don’t play against the best competition, but we know that we’re good enough and that we want to go out there and show it. I think this underdog mentality is really going to carry over to Big Ten play.”
Nebraska has played enough good teams that the Huskers are ranked No. 7 in the NET, which helps determine the selections and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Through the first two months of the season, coach Amy Williams has learned the Huskers have a strong team that has great versatility in how it can score that allows it to win in different ways.
“They’re capable of greatness,” Williams said. “And they’re fighters. They’re going to fight.”
Williams thinks the team chemistry is good, which should serve the Huskers well during the two-month grind of the Big Ten season.
“For me, the most enjoyable thing is just watching these kids that I love have joy on their face doing what they love to do,” Williams said. “And watching their interactions and the way they are having fun on the bench, on the court, in practice and at my house (during) the Christmas party. They just genuinely enjoy being around each other.”
Husker forward Isabelle Bourne says the Huskers built a lot of confidence while winning 12 straight games to start the season.
“This team has had a lot of fun together, and built up a lot of confidence,” Bourne said. “But we have important games coming up.”
Nebraska has been strong on both offense and defense. They’ve also improved in rebounding, which they know is a must for the season to continue to go well.
“Coach says whoever wins the rebounding is going to win the game, so we’re really trying to focus in on that for Big Ten play,” Shelley said. “I think that’s going to be a huge part of whether we come away with wins or not.”
