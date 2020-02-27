'That shot kind of opened the flood gates': Indiana dominates Nebraska women in fourth quarter

The Nebraska-Indiana women’s basketball game was pretty close late in the third quarter on Thursday, and then all of a sudden the game wasn’t close at all.

Indiana started the fourth quarter on a 23-4 run and crushed the Huskers 81-53 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The final quarter of the game for 22nd-ranked Indiana was remarkable.

Nebraska’s deficit was just six points with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Hoosiers dominated from there, with a 16-0 run over two quarters. Nebraska didn’t score for the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored the Huskers 31-12 in the fourth quarter. That was the most points for a Nebraska opponent this season.

In the fourth quarter Indiana made seven straight field goals to open up a 28-point lead, its largest of the game. Indiana shot 12-for-19 from the field, and 4-for-6 on threes in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams felt like the end of third quarter was bad, and then it got worse.