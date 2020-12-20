'That’s the most disappointing thing': Hoosiers use big runs, rebounding to dominate Nebraska women

With a 15-0 run in the second quarter, the Indiana women’s basketball team turned a close game into a rout in an 81-45 victory against Nebraska on Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana.
The 15th-ranked Hoosiers (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten) were the pick to win the Big Ten Conference, and looked the part with its third win this season by at least 30 points.
Junior forward Aleksa Gulbe made three three-pointers and led three Hoosiers in double figures with 18 points.
The Hoosiers have won five straight games against Nebraska over four seasons.
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) began the season with a 3-0 record but has lost its past two games. Similar to the Huskers' loss against Creighton, Nebraska struggled to keep up with the speed and quickness of Indiana. Nebraska’s point total was its lowest in a game in the past four seasons.
The Hoosiers dominated the Huskers at rebounding 61-35. Indiana had 23 offensive rebounds, and outscored the Huskers 25-2 on second-chance points.
And that result came after Nebraska coach Amy Williams said defensive rebounding was a major emphasis leading up to the game.
“That’s the most disappointing thing about the game today,” said Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “We knew that (rebounding) was going to be one of the huge keys for the game, and something that we needed to take care of, and it felt like (Indiana was) outhustling us to balls. We couldn’t get to them fast enough, and then they’d kick it out and hit a three.”
Nebraska played a good first quarter, but then the Hoosiers really heated up with 12 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Indiana outscored the Huskers 25-10 in the second quarter and doubled up the Huskers by halftime, 38-19.
The Hoosiers went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Indiana also had a 9-0 run in the third quarter, and a 7-0 run to end the game.
Nebraska’s Trinity Brady and Ruby Porter were each on the bench in walking boots due to previous ankle injuries, leaving the Huskers with seven available players to start the game.
And the Huskers had another scare in the second quarter when starting forward Bella Cravens had to be helped off the floor after going for a loose ball. Cravens returned in the third quarter, and scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
“She was slightly hobbled, but she did give us everything she had in the second half,” Williams said.
Isabella Bourne led Nebraska with 16 points, including two threes.
“(Bourne) carried a lot of the offensive load early there, and then I think when their defense adjusted to really key in on (Bourne), then we needed some other players to step up,” Williams said.
Three of Nebraska's starters were held well under their averages. Sam Haiby had seven points, going 2-for-15 from the field. Kate Cain was held to one point (0-for-3 from the field) and had five rebounds, and Nebraska’s leading three-point shooter, Ashley Scoggin, was held scoreless.
Nebraska shot just 16-for-59 from the field, including 4-for-20 on three-pointers.
The Huskers will play again at Purdue (4-2, 1-1) on Wednesday.
— Brent C. Wagner
