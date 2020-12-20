'That’s the most disappointing thing': Hoosiers use big runs, rebounding to dominate Nebraska women

“That’s the most disappointing thing about the game today,” said Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “We knew that (rebounding) was going to be one of the huge keys for the game, and something that we needed to take care of, and it felt like (Indiana was) outhustling us to balls. We couldn’t get to them fast enough, and then they’d kick it out and hit a three.”

Nebraska played a good first quarter, but then the Hoosiers really heated up with 12 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter.

Indiana outscored the Huskers 25-10 in the second quarter and doubled up the Huskers by halftime, 38-19.

The Hoosiers went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Indiana also had a 9-0 run in the third quarter, and a 7-0 run to end the game.

Nebraska’s Trinity Brady and Ruby Porter were each on the bench in walking boots due to previous ankle injuries, leaving the Huskers with seven available players to start the game.

And the Huskers had another scare in the second quarter when starting forward Bella Cravens had to be helped off the floor after going for a loose ball. Cravens returned in the third quarter, and scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.