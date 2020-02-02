'That’s not good enough to win in the Big Ten': Husker women go cold in overtime loss to Ohio State

But Nebraska scored just 19 points in the second half, and then six in overtime.

“It’s just such a tough, disappointing loss at home,” Williams said. “Just very difficult. It was probably one of the best halves of basketball that this team has played, and then one of the worst halves of basketball that this team has played. And we know that’s not good enough to win in the Big Ten.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ohio State dominated the Huskers on rebounding, 64-49, including pulling down 25 offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes scored 20 second-chance points, and Nebraska just three. Nebraska also had 18 turnovers in the game.

In the third and fourth quarters combined, Nebraska was just 4-for-28 from the field. For the game, Nebraska had 18 missed layups.

The misses in the second half weren't good, but were made worse by all the other ways Nebraska wasn’t playing well.