'That’s just not going to get it done': Turnovers costly for Nebraska women in loss against Minnesota

Minnesota took the lead for good on a jump shot by Powell with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter for a 58-57 lead.

Nebraska played much better in the first half, leading by 12 points in the second quarter and nine at halftime.

But the Huskers were outscored 37-22 in the second half. Nebraska also had a scoreless stretch of about 4½ minutes to start the third quarter.

“Minnesota got really physical with us,” Williams said. “They denied and took passes away and got up and pressured us hard, and we just didn’t handle that very well at all.”

Minnesota outscored Nebraska 14-0 off turnovers in the second half, forcing 13 turnovers by Nebraska in that half. The Gophers committed just five turnovers in the second half. Minnesota had 14 steals in the game.

Leigha Brown led Nebraska with 15 points, but scored just two points in the second half. Hannah Whitish added 13 points and Sam Haiby scored 10.

But Nebraska’s starting center and forward were held to six points combined. Kate Cain scored four points, and Ashtyn Veerbeek had two.

Forward Isabelle Bourne scored eight points, and also had four rebounds and three blocks in about 18 minutes.