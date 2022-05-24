 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU WOMEN'S HOOPS

Tatiana Popa no longer on Nebraska women's basketball team

  Updated
  • 0

Tatiana Popa is no longer on the Nebraska women’s basketball team, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 center did not play last season during her first year in Lincoln. Coach Amy Williams said early in the season Popa would probably redshirt and use the season for development.

Popa hasn't put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database. As of now, she plans to remain a student at UNL.

She came to Lincoln as a four-star recruit despite not playing competitively as a high school senior at Brewster Academy in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Popa closed her junior year at Parkersburg High School in West Virginia. She previously played at IMG Academy and Montverde Academy (2018-19) in Florida.

Nebraska has updated its roster for the 2022-23 season with the return of super-senior Sam Haiby and the additions of transfer guard Maddie Krull (from South Dakota) and freshman Maggie Mendelson and Callin Hake.

The Huskers are expected to return each of the starters from the end of last season — Haiby, Jaz Shelley, Allison Weidner, Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

