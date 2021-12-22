Stewart has career day as Husker women coast to 12-0 start

Annika Stewart scored a career-high 21 points to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 72-61 win against Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Jaz Shelley also had another great all-around game with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

With a 12-0 record, Nebraska is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I. This was the final nonconference game for Nebraska.

For Wyoming, Omaha Westside graduate Quinn Weidemann had six points, six rebounds and two assists.

Nebraska led 42-31 at halftime. Nebraska’s starters combined to make 12 of 15 shots from the field in the first half.

In the third quarter Nebraska held Wyoming to just eight points to extend its lead to 18 points.

Nebraska shot 46% from the field (28-of-61), including nine made three-pointers.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.