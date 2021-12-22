Stewart has career day as Husker women coast to 12-0 start

Annika Stewart scored a career-high 21 points to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 72-61 win against Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jaz Shelley also had another great all-around game with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
With a 12-0 record, Nebraska is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I. This was the final nonconference game for Nebraska.
For Wyoming, Omaha Westside graduate Quinn Weidemann had six points, six rebounds and two assists.
Nebraska led 42-31 at halftime. Nebraska’s starters combined to make 12 of 15 shots from the field in the first half.
In the third quarter Nebraska held Wyoming to just eight points to extend its lead to 18 points.
Nebraska shot 46% from the field (28-of-61), including nine made three-pointers.
Check back for updates to this story and more photos.
Omaha native Quinn Weidemann will have her own cheering section at PBA when Wyoming takes on Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Tags
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.