Shelley takes on distributing role, Weidner finishes off Huskers' 76-61 win vs. Penn State

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski scored 18 points, Isabelle Bourne scored 14 and Jaz Shelley had another great all-around game to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 76-61 win against Penn State on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shelley scored six points and had career highs of 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

Sam Haiby scored seven points, moving her into 18th on Nebraska’s all-time career scoring list.

This was the final game of a four-game homestand, and the Huskers went 4-for-4, taking care of business against four teams below them in the Big Ten standings. Nebraska (16-4, 6-4 Big Ten) has moved its way into the top half of the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska improved its shooting from its Tuesday outing, hitting 42% from the field and making seven three-pointers. Nebraska had 23 assists on 28 field goals.

Just like during its last game, Nebraska played a strong fourth quarter to pull away for the win. This time, Nebraska outscored Penn State 23-11 in the final quarter. Allison Weidner scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Penn State, which has lost five straight games, was led by guard Makenna Marisa with 27 points.

Penn State made a lot of shots late in the third quarter and to start the fourth quarter and twice pulled within two points in the fourth quarter.

Weidner scored two big baskets in the fourth quarter on an inbounds play and a drive to the basket to put the Huskers back up by six points.

After trailing early in the first quarter, Nebraska made three straight shots — Weidner on a jumper, Ruby Porter on a three-pointer and Annika Stewart on a jumper — to put the Huskers up 20-12, and they never trailed again.

In the first half, Shelley orchestrated the Huskers offense into getting a lot of open shots. Midway through the second quarter, Shelley had six assists on Nebraska’s 10 made baskets.

Shelley made a pass through the lane to Bourne for a basket at the hoop, she made a short pass to Porter for a three-pointer, and she found Scoggin on the wing for a three-pointer.

At one point, Shelley hadn’t scored but had eight rebounds and six assists.

In the first half, Nebraska had 13 assists on 13 makes.

Nebraska plays No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the game

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.