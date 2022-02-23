Shelley shines, Cayton sparks 'really important stretch' as Huskers top Wisconsin

Jaz Shelley scored 20 points and had four assists to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 80-70 win against Wisconsin on Wednesday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nebraska improved to 10-7 in Big Ten play. And with just one more regular-season game remaining, Nebraska will finish above .500 in the league for the first time in the past three seasons.

Nebraska has won eight of its last 11 games.

The Huskers will host Northwestern on Sunday. Nebraska appears to be in line for the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins next week.

Shelley scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Badgers. She was 4-for-8 on three-pointers.

Shelley once again showed she’s capable of beating teams by moving the ball — she had 12 assists on Sunday against Minnesota — and then come back and beat a team with her scoring the next game.

“I thought tonight (Shelley) made some huge, huge plays and knocked down some big shots at key moments,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said to the Huskers Radio Network. “She’s pretty good about being able to determine what our team needs from her.”

Isabelle Bourne added 14 points, and Alexis Markowski had 11 points and nine rebounds. Sam Haiby had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Freshman Allison Weidner contributed eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in her fourth career start.

Nebraska led in bench points 16-0, racking up those points from Bella Cravens (seven), Mi'Cole Cayton (five), Whitney Brown (two) and Kendall Moriarty (two).

Nebraska also dominated in points off turnovers (22-7) and points in the paint (40-24).

The start of the game was close, and back-and-forth before — 18 lead changes in the first half — before Nebraska busted the game open in the second part of the second quarter.

The Badgers didn’t score for the final 6 minutes, 13 seconds of the second quarter. During that stretch, Nebraska went from a one-point deficit to a nine-point lead.

Nebraska forced four turnovers during that stretch, and ended the first half with a 14-2 surge to take a 40-31 halftime lead.

Cayton was key in that stretch with a three-pointer and a layup.

“That was just a really, really important stretch for us,” Williams said. “(Cayton) has been playing with great confidence and really sparking us a few different times throughout the game. I’m happy she could do that and have that success again. Our team really needed her today.”

Early in the fourth quarter Wisconsin hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut its deficit to five points.

But Nebraska quickly regained a 13-point lead with an 8-0 run in just 66 seconds that included a fast-break layup by Bourne and a three-pointer by Shelley.

Brooke Schramek led the Badgers (7-20, 4-13) with 20 points.

Briefly

Nebraska forward Annika Stewart didn’t play due to a lingering back injury.

— Brent C. Wagner

