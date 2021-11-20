Shelley nabs triple-double as Husker women continue rolling with another 100-plus point outburst

The Nebraska women’s basketball team had one of the highest-scoring halves in program history during a 113-58 win against winless North Carolina Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska scored 59 points in the first half. That’s tied for the second-most points in the first half of a game in program history.
Nebraska just kept going early in the second half, and with a 13-0 run stretched its lead to 46 points.
Nebraska’s 113 points are a season-high and tied for fourth-most in program history.
Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 19 points, including going 4-for-8 on three-pointers.
Jaz Shelley put on a show, finishing the game with a triple-double of 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
To start the fourth quarter Shelley was one rebound and one assists short of the triple-double. But she needed just 90 seconds to finish it off and then headed to the bench. Annika Stewart helped Shelley out by making a three after a short pass from Shelley.
Nebraska had won its first five games of the season — with winning margins of 58, 55, 55, 55, and seven.
North Carolina Central was 18-for-67 from the field and had 12 turnovers. The Eagles won just four games last season.
After five home games, Nebraska hits the road next week for the first time to play in a holiday tournament in San Diego. The Huskers will play Drexel (2-1) on Friday.
