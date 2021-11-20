Shelley nabs triple-double as Husker women continue rolling with another 100-plus point outburst

The Nebraska women’s basketball team had one of the highest-scoring halves in program history during a 113-58 win against winless North Carolina Central on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska scored 59 points in the first half. That’s tied for the second-most points in the first half of a game in program history.

Nebraska just kept going early in the second half, and with a 13-0 run stretched its lead to 46 points.

Nebraska’s 113 points are a season-high and tied for fourth-most in program history.

Ashley Scoggin led the Huskers with 19 points, including going 4-for-8 on three-pointers.

Jaz Shelley put on a show, finishing the game with a triple-double of 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

To start the fourth quarter Shelley was one rebound and one assists short of the triple-double. But she needed just 90 seconds to finish it off and then headed to the bench. Annika Stewart helped Shelley out by making a three after a short pass from Shelley.

Nebraska had won its first five games of the season — with winning margins of 58, 55, 55, 55, and seven.