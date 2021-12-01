Shelley, Cayton, lead Nebraska women to win and program's first 8-0 start in 12 years

Cayton was a key part in Nebraska extending its lead in the second quarter. With Sam Haiby and Ashely Scoggin both in foul trouble, Cayton came off the bench and had a part in nine straight points for the Huskers with two three-pointers and a steal that led to points.

“That’s probably the sole reason why we had a 13-point lead at halftime,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network of Cayton.

Cayton has battled knee injuries for most of her college career, which is now in its sixth season. After Cayton transferred from California, Williams recruited the former top-80 high school recruit a second time.

“They took a chance on me, and a lot of other schools weren’t willing to take that chance,” Cayton said on the Huskers Radio Network.

When Cayton came off the bench Wednesday she focused on playing great defense.

“I wanted to get up and get in their guards’ shorts, and I know defense leads to offense, so I really wanted to make that presence known, and I did that today,” she said.

Wake Forest had one of the best defenses in the nation, and has been especially good at defending the three-pointer. But Nebraska raced to a 43-30 halftime lead by making seven threes from three different players.