Shelley, Cayton, lead Nebraska women to win and program's first 8-0 start in 12 years

Jaz Shelley made three early three-pointers, MiCole Cayton scored eight points in a two-minute span and the Nebraska women’s basketball team led for nearly the entirety of a 86-60 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Shelley finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Oregon transfer has led the Huskers in scoring in three straight games.
Cayton had the best game in her two seasons at Nebraska with 12 points, one assist and one steal. Cayton had already eclipsed her Nebraska high for points (10) in the first half when she made two threes and was 5-for-6 shooting.
Nebraska won the matchup of unbeatens, and with an 8-0 record, NU is now one of fewer than 23 teams still undefeated in NCAA Division I.
Nebraska has won its first eight games of the season for the first time in 12 years. This win joins an earlier victory against Creighton that ended a five-game losing streak against the Bluejays as Nebraska’s most impressive wins of the season.
Nebraska’s depth was a key factor. The Huskers used 13 players and outscored Wake Forest in points off the bench 38-8. Kendall Coley had eight points off the bench, and Allison Weidner had six.
In the first quarter, Shelley sunk a trio of three-pointers in the game's opening three minutes. She piled up 11 of Nebraska's 19 points in the quarter.
Cayton was a key part in Nebraska extending its lead in the second quarter. With Sam Haiby and Ashely Scoggin both in foul trouble, Cayton came off the bench and had a part in nine straight points for the Huskers with two three-pointers and a steal that led to points.
“That’s probably the sole reason why we had a 13-point lead at halftime,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said on the Huskers Radio Network of Cayton.
Cayton has battled knee injuries for most of her college career, which is now in its sixth season. After Cayton transferred from California, Williams recruited the former top-80 high school recruit a second time.
“They took a chance on me, and a lot of other schools weren’t willing to take that chance,” Cayton said on the Huskers Radio Network.
When Cayton came off the bench Wednesday she focused on playing great defense.
“I wanted to get up and get in their guards’ shorts, and I know defense leads to offense, so I really wanted to make that presence known, and I did that today,” she said.
Wake Forest had one of the best defenses in the nation, and has been especially good at defending the three-pointer. But Nebraska raced to a 43-30 halftime lead by making seven threes from three different players.
Nebraska finished with 10 three-pointers.
Jewell Spear led Wake Forest with 17 points, but the team’s leading scorer at 19 points per game needed 17 shots to get there and was held to 2 for 11 shooting on three-pointers. Freshman Kendall Moriarty and Shelley each played good defense against Spear, Williams said.
Nebraska’s next game is its Big Ten opener at Minnesota (6-3) on Monday.
— Brent C. Wagner