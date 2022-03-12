Selection Sunday is upon us. Here's what the bracketologists are projecting for the Nebraska women

The bracket for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament comes out Sunday, and the Huskers are hopeful to hear their name called.

Here are a few things to know:

When: The NCAA selection show is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

At-large bid coming: If you didn't get your conference’s automatic bid, you’re not in the NCAA Tournament until the NCAA committee unveils the bracket, but everything points to the Huskers making it. The Huskers have 24 wins and are 22nd in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings. And Nebraska is hosting a watch party with fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Most coaches don’t agree to such functions if you're worried about making it.

What’s new: The women’s tournament has added four teams for a total of 68 for the first time, just like the men’s tournament.

When: Nebraska will probably play its first game in the tournament on Friday or Saturday.

The bracketologists: The ESPN projections have Nebraska as a No. 6 seed and headed to the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, subregional. That has the Huskers playing 11th-seeded Gonzaga in the first round. With a win the Huskers would probably face No. 3 seed LSU in the second round. The website College Sports Madness has Nebraska as a No. 8 seed playing Arkansas in the Stanford, California, subregional. These are just projections, made by evaluating all of the data and studying what the committee has done in the past, but ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème is good at this. He once had a three-year stretch where he correctly predicted all 32 at-large teams.

Other possible sites: Like the NCAA volleyball tournament, in women’s basketball the top 16 overall seeds get to host the first week of the tournament. Some other places the Huskers could potentially be headed include Austin, Texas; Knoxville, Tennessee; Tucson, Arizona; Waco, Texas; and Ames, Iowa.

Nebraska’s résumé: Nebraska's NET ranking has been good for most of the season. NET ranking is determined by who you played, where you played, how efficiently you played and the result of the game. Scoring margin is a factor in the NET ranking, and Nebraska is top-20 in that area. Also, Nebraska has played well at the end of the season with seven wins in its last 10 games. The quad system often referenced in men’s basketball doesn’t seem to be as big of a factor for the women’s selection process. Just a few of the things on the list of 14 criteria used by the women’s committee to seed teams include bad losses, common opponents, NET ranking, overall record and strength of schedule.

Streak stoppers: Nebraska will be trying to win an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2014 (against Fresno State in Los Angeles).

