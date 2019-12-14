Second-quarter run lifts Husker women past Oral Roberts

Sam Haiby scored 20 points, Kate Cain and Leigha Brown each chipped in 15, and the Nebraska women's basketball team used a 13-0 second-quarter run to down Oral Roberts 77-67 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haiby's 20 points were her second-highest total of the season, behind a 28-point outburst against Missouri in November. The sophomore had scored zero, four and five points in her previous three games.

Haiby finished 8-of-14 from the floor.

Cain hit her first seven shots and finished 7-of-9 from the field, adding eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots while Brown was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line.

Playing for the first time since beating Duke 10 days ago, the Huskers fell behind 17-15 after one quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But NU slapped on some full-court pressure to spark a 13-0 second-period run and pull in front. The advantage didn't dip below eight points for the rest of the game.

NU made 10 of 14 shots in the second period, and converted on nearly 70% of its two-point attempts before cooling off in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska led by as many as 15 midway through the fourth quarter.