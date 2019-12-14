You are the owner of this article.
Second-quarter run lifts Husker women past Oral Roberts
Second-quarter run lifts Husker women past Oral Roberts

NU women's basketball, 12.14

Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely goes up for two points as Oral Roberts' Rylie Torrey (21) defends Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Sam Haiby scored 20 points, Kate Cain and Leigha Brown each chipped in 15, and the Nebraska women's basketball team used a 13-0 second-quarter run to down Oral Roberts 77-67 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haiby's 20 points were her second-highest total of the season, behind a 28-point outburst against Missouri in November. The sophomore had scored zero, four and five points in her previous three games.

Haiby finished 8-of-14 from the floor.

Cain hit her first seven shots and finished 7-of-9 from the field, adding eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots while Brown was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line.

Playing for the first time since beating Duke 10 days ago, the Huskers fell behind 17-15 after one quarter.

But NU slapped on some full-court pressure to spark a 13-0 second-period run and pull in front. The advantage didn't dip below eight points for the rest of the game.

NU made 10 of 14 shots in the second period, and converted on nearly 70% of its two-point attempts before cooling off in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska led by as many as 15 midway through the fourth quarter.

Keni Jo Lippe led Oral Roberts (4-7) with 21 points. The Golden Eagles put four players in double figures, but offered little in the way of resistance to Nebraska's inside game.

The Huskers are now off until Dec. 22, when they host Manhattan.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

