Season keeps going for Nebraska in WNIT

The opening weekend games all will be played at four locations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Rockford, Illinois.

Each team gets a minimum of two games, with the first-round losers moving on to a consolation-bracket game.

The four regional champions will then travel directly to or remain in Memphis, the site of the semifinal and championship games on March 26 and 28.

Teams were not required to have a winning record to earn a berth in the WNIT.

Some teams declined WNIT invites after a grueling past 12 months due to COVID-19, but Nebraska coach Amy Williams was all in on the Huskers playing more games.

“We have another chance to prove ourselves while getting our young players some invaluable experience,” said Williams in a news release. “We are excited to keep playing, and we are going to try and make the most of it."

Nebraska last played in the WNIT in 2016, going 0-1 in the tournament.

When Williams was the head coach at South Dakota, it won the WNIT in 2016, just before she was hired at Nebraska.