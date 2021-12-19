Scoggin, Markowski lead Huskers past Drake and to an 11-0 start

Ashley Scoggin scored a game-high 16 points including four three-pointers while Alexis Markowski earned her second consecutive double-double as the Nebraska women rolled past Drake 89-68 Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Markowski, a Lincoln Pius X grad, was extremely efficient, scoring 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds in only 17 minutes on the floor. Sam Haiby was effective from the point guard spot once again adding 15 points including three three-pointers of her own.
Rebounding and defense was also a big factor for the Huskers as they grabbed 14 offensive rebounds while blocking seven shots and coming up with 14 steals.
The Huskers are 11-0.
