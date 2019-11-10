Sophomore guard Sam Haiby made a three-pointer with 4 seconds left in regulation to send the Nebraska women’s basketball game against Missouri to overtime, and the Huskers went on to win 90-85 Sunday in Columbia, Missouri.
Haiby led the Huskers with a career-high 28 points. Leigha Brown added 24 points for Nebraska, which won both games in the first week of the season.
It was a good win for the Huskers against a Missouri team that’s made the NCAA Tournament each of the last four years.
Nebraska looked in trouble at the end of regulation when Missouri led 76-73 with 11 seconds left and was shooting free throws. But freshman Aijhan Blackwell missed both, and Haiby made a corner three-pointer with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 76 and force overtime.
Nebraska never trailed in overtime, and got some big free throws from Ashtyn Veerbeek and Haiby in the final 25 seconds.
Nebraska led for most of the first 40 minutes of the game. Missouri didn’t have a lead in the game until there was 2:07 left in the fourth quarter.
