Sam Haiby earns second-team all-Big Ten honors; Cain named to all-defensive team

Nebraska women’s basketball player Sam Haiby earned second-team All-Big Ten honors when the league’s season awards were announced Monday.

The junior guard from Moorhead, Minnesota, is the only Husker to earn first- or second-team Big Ten honors in the past three seasons.

In a vote of the league coaches, 11 players earned first-team honors and nine were selected for the second-team.

Nebraska’s Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne earned honorable mention honors. Cain also was named to the five-player all-defensive team for the third time in her career.

Bella Cravens is the sportsmanship award winner for Nebraska.

Haiby is the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top 12 of the league in scoring (17.0, 11th), rebounds (6.8, 12th) and assists (4.5, 8th).

She’s had eight 20-point games this season, including a career-high 33 against Illinois.

Haiby was at her best during Nebraska’s four wins against ranked teams. She had 11 points and 12 rebounds when Nebraska beat No. 23 Michigan State, and 11 points and 10 assists when the Huskers knocked off previously undefeated Ohio State. And her buzzer-beater shot under the basket allowed the Huskers to beat No. 15 Northwestern.