Ruby Porter, Mi'Cole Cayton both leaving Nebraska women's basketball team

Nebraska women's basketball player Ruby Porter is leaving the team and plans to return home to Australia, she announced on social media on Wednesday.

The sophomore guard appeared in 29 games this season, including two starts, and scored 58 points.

Another player from the team, Mi’Cole Cayton plans to continue her college basketball career at another program.

The guard from California has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other schools to recruit her.

She’ll also need to get an NCAA waiver to play because it would be her seventh season in a college program. She’s battled numerous knee injuries but said in a social media post she’s 100% healthy and wants to play college basketball and earn a doctorate degree. She played in 26 games this season, and played 16 minutes in the final game of the season in the NCAA Tournament.

Cayton played for California for two seasons, and then the last two at Nebraska.

It was already expected that Cayton would not be back with the Huskers next season. Cayton went through the senior day ceremony and said she would likely be pursuing a professional basketball career after the season.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.