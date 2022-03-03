Red-hot Huskers roll past Illinois behind Jaz Shelley's record-breaking performance

Jaz Shelley got Nebraska off to a great start at the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament with a record-setting game.

The Husker point guard from Australia made a school-record nine three-pointers in Nebraska’s 92-74 win against Illinois on Thursday in Indianapolis. She tied the record for three-pointers in a Big Ten Tournament game.

The Huskers advance to the quarterfinals and will play Michigan on Friday at about 7:45 p.m.

Shelley finished with 32 points despite heading to the bench with five minutes left in the game.

She kept getting open for threes, and drained them. Shelley finished 9-for-13 from beyond the arc. Her ninth came on a corner three, and it topped the previous school record of eight three-pointers in a game by Natalie Romeo in 2016.

Nebraska’s 15 threes is a tournament record. The Huskers shot 47% on threes (15-for-32).

Alexis Markowski also had a great game with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. She made three three-pointers. Isabelle Bourne had two three pointers, and Sam Haiby had one.

Bourne added 15 points and Haiby had 10.

Nebraska (23-7) has won 10 of its last 13 games.

It wasn’t a surprise that the sixth-seed Huskers beat the 14th-seeded Illini. But it was impressive how well Nebraska played. Nebraska had already made six three-pointers just 14 minutes into the game. The Huskers never let up, outscoring Illinois in all four quarters.

Markowski was great for long stretches. In one stretch she got an offensive rebound and putback off Nebraska’s missed free throw, and then a few moments later got a steal on the other end of the court. Markowski made each of her first three-point attempts.

Nebraska made shots from the start, making three of its first four three-point attempts — by Shelley, Haiby and Bourne — while getting out to a 13-7 lead.

Nebraska had a great first quarter, scoring 26 points and leading by nine points. The Huskers were 10-for-15 from the field and made four three-pointers.

Nebraska led 44-29 at halftime, with the Huskers making 52% of their shots in the first half.

This will be the second time Nebraska has played Michigan. Nebraska stunned then-No. 8 Michigan 79-58 on Jan. 4 in Lincoln for one of NU’s biggest wins in the past decade. Markowski led the Huskers in that game with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Nebraska also played great defense, holding All-American forward Naz Hillmon to 10 points (4-for-14 shooting). Hillmon is averaging 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Wolverines made just one three-pointer on 12 attempts against Nebraska.

— Brent C. Wagner

