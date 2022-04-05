Q&A with Sam Haiby: The roster for next season, and what's left to accomplish with the Huskers

What are some of the best commitments a college basketball coach can get?

The ones that come from players who have already been three-year starters in the program, and a player who will enhance team chemistry and not hurt it. It’s even better when that player has already earned second-team all-conference honors in the Big Ten.

That’s what the Nebraska women’s basketball coaches got recently when Sam Haiby told them she had decided to use her fifth season with the Huskers.

College players who played during the COVID-19 season are allowed to stay for one more season.

With that, the Huskers get a player who has averaged at least 10 points per game in all four seasons.

“My coaches were pretty excited,” Haiby said. “It’s kind of crazy, it's been five years since they recruited me and made a home visit to Moorhead, Minnesota. So it’s a pretty special feeling being able to share that with them when I told them.”

In May, Haiby will graduate with a degree in nutrition and health sciences. She’ll need to continue taking classes in order to play, and is applying for graduate school at Nebraska. She’ll also probably need to have surgery to take care of a shoulder injury suffered in January.

Here is more from Haiby in a Q&A with the Journal Star:

When did you 100% decide to come back?

SH: “We had our individual player meetings with our coaching staff last week, and honestly the night before, I called my parents and officially decided. And then I told my coaches the next day.”

What were the top two or three reasons you came back?

SH: “I guess my top reason would be I didn’t feel like it was my last game once we lost to Gonzaga in the (NCAA) Tournament. But then after talking to my parents and my roommates, we had a pretty special run this year and I have the opportunity to continue that, and try to make it farther in the tournament next year. So I thought it was in my best interest to come back. It’s been an awesome four years here, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. If I get another chance, why not take it?”

Do you want to play professional basketball?

SH: “Yeah, that’s definitely one of the biggest dreams I have and aspirations is to continue to play after I’m done with my college career. Obviously you want to build your draft stock as high as you can from that selfish standpoint. But I really did feel like we have something special here. We’re returning a lot of players. So why not just try and stay and make another run at that, and if I can help myself while doing that, too, then that’s just a bonus.”

You live with teammates Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne and Trinity Brady. Did you ask them for advice with your decision?

SH: “I know they wanted me to stay. My whole team wanted me to stay. I love my whole team and I’m really happy to be back for a fifth year.”

All five starters from the end of last season — Shelley, Allison Weidner, Bourne, Alexis Markowski and yourself — could play again for Nebraska. Do you get the impression that all five starters are going to be back?

SH: “I do, yes. As of right now, absolutely.”

How do you feel about that?

SH: “Excited. I think that’s the biggest thing. Adding some pieces after (the 2021 season), I’m ready to do some damage. We made it to the tournament — and that was a huge goal of ours — but we want to win the Big Ten and we want to win games in the NCAA Tournament and I think that’s definitely aspirations that we can reach next season.”

You’ll play your entire career at one school. Do you take pride in that?

SH: “Yeah. I was talking to my teammates about that the other day and they were saying how crazy that is. Some of them have been in the (transfer) portal multiple times. I’m like, 'Yeah, I just realized I’m going to play all five years at one school.' Which is pretty special, and shows you how special of a place Nebraska is.”

What part of your game do you want to improve on between now and November to help go to that next level?

SH: “Definitely just consistency with my outside shooting. I was battling injuries this year, so just getting healthy this summer and getting back in the gym and being more consistent for myself and my teammates in knocking down those outside shots.”

You said you have more to accomplish at Nebraska. What are those things that you have left to accomplish here?

SH: “From a team standpoint, I know we all want to win games, and we want to host games in the NCAA Tournament. With the format the way it is, it’s a huge advantage to be able to be one of those top 16 seeds and play more games at home. Husker Nation is incredibly special, so being able to get that fan support and being right here in Lincoln is going to be huge. We want to win the Big Ten Tournament, too. That’s a huge goal of ours, and we’ve taken steps in the right direction toward that this season.”

