Q&A with Amy Williams: A reminder of how difficult coaching during COVID-19 is, the side first-year Huskers didn't see, thoughts on Cain and Markowski

Do you expect players using the extra year of eligibility due to COVID will be an issue at the end of each season for the next few years?

AW: “Our hope is that we can start to have those conversations earlier on. Obviously you can’t just wait until the end of every senior year and then say, ‘Oh, what are you thinking?’ Recruiting requires that you plan much more in advance for that. Every circumstance is going to be a little different. This will be the only year that we’ll have an expectation to be able to go above and beyond scholarship limits.”

Have your thoughts on Kendall Coley’s potential changed after Coley came early and played 12 games?

AW: “I feel just as excited as I was (before she came), and maybe even more so from just having the opportunity to witness how coachable she is and how much she wants to work and get in the gym and improve. She showed some flashes in the little bit of bonus time that we were able to get her in some game minutes. I think that’s going to be valuable experience for her.”

How could Kate Cain benefit from playing a fifth season at Nebraska, before trying professional basketball?