Players' families play starring role in video to start women’s basketball season

The one for freshman Annika Stewart probably gets the award for cutest video. Her family enlisted the help of three young children, ages 5, 3 and an infant.

“A post from Wayzata, Minnesota, our favorite babysitter, No. 21, Annika Stewart,” said a 5-year-old boy.

They were her cousin's kids. They live near Stewart in Minneapolis, and when she lived there, she’d babysit often.

“It was a total surprise, but once I kind of saw the videos I was like, 'Ah, I don’t think my parents are going to make a video,’” Stewart said. “It was cute that they did the kids.”

From the videos fans learned that many of the players are pet families (six dogs made appearances) and that sophomore Nailah Dillard has a twin sister. Some of Trinity Brady’s family got on the roof of a house for her video, and used a megaphone.

There was a palm tree in the background of the video for Bella Cravens from Hawaii, and two videos came from Australia.