Pius X graduate Maddie Simon signs to play pro basketball

Former Nebraska women's basketball player Maddie Simon has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in the German Bundesliga league, the team announced Monday.

Simon, who was a four-year letterwinner for the Huskers (2016-19) after starring at Lincoln Pius X, will report to Rothenberg, Germany, in mid-September to begin her professional playing career.

"I am super-excited, and I am so happy I have another chance to play," said Simon in a news release. "I believe I have a lot more in me, and I can't wait to compete. Being on the sidelines was a lot harder than I expected."

During the 2019-20 season, Simon was a graduate assistant for the women's basketball program at Memphis.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave my GA spot at Memphis," Simon said, "but I had a calling to keep playing and I think it will be a cool experience."

