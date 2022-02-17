 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penn State rallies in fourth quarter to end long losing streak, stun Nebraska women

  Updated
  • 0

Penn State rallied from a 13-point deficit with just seven minutes left in the game to beat the Nebraska women’s basketball team 83-76 on Thursday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State was near the bottom of the Big Ten standings and ended an eight-game losing streak with the comeback win.

Nebraska was coming off a massive win against No. 5 Indiana on Monday.

Nebraska led by 13 points in the fourth quarter before the game changed in a flash. Penn State went on a 15-0 run in less than two minutes to take a 70-68 lead. During that time, Penn State made a three-pointer, got steals and made free throws.

Penn State had a stretch when it made four straight shots. Nebraska went more than three minutes without making a field goal during that same span.

Penn State outscored the Huskers 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 22 points. Penn State shot 12-for-20 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Nebraska led 37-28 at halftime.

Briefly

* Husker guard Ashley Scoggin was not available due to COVID protocols.

* The start time for Nebraska’s final regular-season game has been set. Nebraska will host Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The game will be televised by Big Ten Network.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker News