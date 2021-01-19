PBA goes silent after Minnesota makes 15 threes to stun Nebraska women

With starting forward Isabelle Bourne still out with an ankle injury, Nebraska only had seven players in uniform. Six Huskers logged at least 25 minutes.

But Williams doesn’t think you can say the Huskers lost only because they were tired in the fourth quarter.

“One of the reasons why I don’t want to use the excuse of tired legs is because I’m watching us chase down offensive rebounds and making hustle plays and getting great shots,” Williams said. “I feel like the effort and energy was still there. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes the ball is going to rim out and you have to be able to hang your hat on defense and rebounding. There were just a few stretches where we let up in that area, and I think that’s probably what sealed the deal.”

Haiby led the Huskers with 25 points and tied her career high with 12 rebounds. Ashley Scoggin added 16 points with four three-pointers.

Nebraska outrebounded the Gophers 42-40. But Minnesota did get 14 offensive rebounds, and scored 14 second-chance points.

After Nebraska led by 10 points to start the game, Minnesota began to make a move in the second quarter when it scored 12 points following offensive rebounds.