"One of the most exciting players in the 2021 class": NU women sign five-player class with two top-100 recruits

Williams says: "She had an incredible junior season capped off by a state championship and is poised for a great senior year. All summer she played against some of the best post players in the country and continued to shine. She is a winner who just keeps working to expand her game, and her skills align perfectly with our needs."

Kendall Moriarity, 6-0 guard, Wheaton, Illinois (Benet Academy)

Of note: She’s ranked as the No. 74 recruit in the class by Prospects Nation. She led her high school team to a No. 1 ranking in Illinois and a No. 23 ranking nationally at one point as a junior. She made 43% of her three-pointers while also leading Benet Academy in steals as a junior.

Williams says: "Kendall was our first commit in the 2021 class, and she fits perfectly into all aspects of our program. She is a long, tough, gritty player with great versatility. She is a talented scorer, but her willingness to do all the dirty work on the court is what separates her.”

Tatiana Popa, 6-5, center, Parkersburg, West Virginia (Brewster Academy)