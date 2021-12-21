Omaha native Quinn Weidemann will have her own cheering section at PBA when Wyoming takes on Nebraska

Sometimes in college sports, a coaching staff will try to schedule a game close to where a player is from so their family and friends can easily come watch them play.
For Quinn Weidemann, that game is Wednesday, when the Omaha native plays with her Wyoming women’s basketball team against Nebraska at noon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was at Pinnacle Bank Arena that Weidemann won two state championships with Omaha Westside, as a freshman and senior.
As a senior, she was the state player of the year when she averaged 20 points per game.
Weidemann is a senior with Wyoming, although she could return for one more season. She hasn’t decided whether she will. She doesn’t think she’ll pursue a pro basketball career after college. She may try for a master’s in business administration.
Weidemann is really looking forward to getting to play in Lincoln.
“I’m pretty excited to see a lot of family members and friends that I haven’t seen in a while, and that haven’t gotten to come out to Laramie,” Weidemann said.
There are at least 30 people planning to come to see Weidemann.
“It’s going to be my mom, dad, grandparents,” she said. “And then my high school coaches and a bunch of friends from high school.”
Last season Weidemann achieved her dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament after Wyoming won the Mountain West Conference Tournament despite being the No. 7 seed.
It was the school’s first time making the NCAA Tournament since 2008.
“It was a super-cool experience,” said Weidemann of the NCAA Tournament.
Weidemann was the MVP of the conference tournament after averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting 54% on three-pointers.
This season, with a mix of experienced players and young players, Wyoming has a 4-4 record.
Wyoming’s roster has several international players, with two from Australia, two from Spain and one each from Croatia and Poland. Weidemann is excited about traveling to visit her teammates in their home countries after she's done playing.
This season, Weidemann ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. She’s shooting really well, making 14 of 30 three-point attempts, and is 7-for-8 on free throws.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams has known Weidemann for several years. When Williams was the head coach at South Dakota, Weidemann visited the school as a young high school player.
“I’m pretty familiar with her game,” Williams said. “She’s just a really good athlete to start with. And she’s worked incredibly hard to be a good basketball player. She’s one of their best three-point shooters. She just knows how to play the game and has a lot of experience and has played a lot of minutes. She’s very solid on both ends of the floor.”
Weidemann knows Nebraska players Whitney Brown and Allison Weidner from club basketball.
