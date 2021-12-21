Omaha native Quinn Weidemann will have her own cheering section at PBA when Wyoming takes on Nebraska

Last season Weidemann achieved her dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament after Wyoming won the Mountain West Conference Tournament despite being the No. 7 seed.

It was the school’s first time making the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

“It was a super-cool experience,” said Weidemann of the NCAA Tournament.

Weidemann was the MVP of the conference tournament after averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting 54% on three-pointers.

This season, with a mix of experienced players and young players, Wyoming has a 4-4 record.

Wyoming’s roster has several international players, with two from Australia, two from Spain and one each from Croatia and Poland. Weidemann is excited about traveling to visit her teammates in their home countries after she's done playing.

This season, Weidemann ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. She’s shooting really well, making 14 of 30 three-point attempts, and is 7-for-8 on free throws.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams has known Weidemann for several years. When Williams was the head coach at South Dakota, Weidemann visited the school as a young high school player.