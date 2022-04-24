Omaha native Maddie Krull will transfer to Nebraska women's basketball team

Millard South graduate Maddie Krull will transfer to play for the Nebraska women’s basketball team next season, she announced on social media on Sunday afternoon.

She played for South Dakota the past two seasons. She started all 35 games this season, averaging 6.8 points per game with 75 assists.

As the starting point guard Krull helped South Dakota to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, and then its second when 10th-seeded South Dakota stunned second-seeded Baylor in the second round. The Coyotes made it to the Sweet 16 before suffering a close loss against Michigan.

After the season ended South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit became the head coach at West Virginia.

A top-75 recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN's women's recruiting rankings, Krull became the first player to start for the Coyotes as a freshman since 2016. She started all 25 games as a redshirt freshman that year and averaged 9.2 points per game.

