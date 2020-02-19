Offense goes cold for Nebraska women in loss to Ohio State

Dorka Juhasz scored 16 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team to a 65-52 win against Nebraska on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State (17-9, 10-5 Big Ten) has the second-longest winning streak in the Big Ten at six straight.
Nebraska trailed by 20 points for much of the second half.
Early in January the Huskers had a 3-1 record in the Big Ten, but the Huskers have lost nine of its 12 games since that good start to the conference season.
Nebraska’s 52 points was a season-low, and the Huskers have been held under 60 points during three of its last four games.
The Huskers missed 18 three-pointers on Wednesday, going 2-for-20 beyond the arc.
Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter. But early in the second quarter Ohio State took control with a 14-0 run over about five minutes to take a 28-16 lead.
During that stretch the Buckeyes got several quick baskets in transition, both on three-pointers and layups. During the 14-0 run Ohio State made five straight baskets, while Nebraska was 0-for-8 from the field during that time.
That was part of a 19-4 run for Ohio State over the final eight minutes of the second quarter. Ohio State outscored Nebraska 21-8 in the second quarter to lead 33-20 at halftime.
Nebraska missed 11 of its last 13 shots of the second quarter, and the Huskers missed 13 threes in the first half.
