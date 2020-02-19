Offense goes cold for Nebraska women in loss to Ohio State

Dorka Juhasz scored 16 points to lead the Ohio State women’s basketball team to a 65-52 win against Nebraska on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State (17-9, 10-5 Big Ten) has the second-longest winning streak in the Big Ten at six straight.

Nebraska trailed by 20 points for much of the second half.

Early in January the Huskers had a 3-1 record in the Big Ten, but the Huskers have lost nine of its 12 games since that good start to the conference season.

Nebraska’s 52 points was a season-low, and the Huskers have been held under 60 points during three of its last four games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers missed 18 three-pointers on Wednesday, going 2-for-20 beyond the arc.

Kate Cain led the Huskers with 13 points.

The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter. But early in the second quarter Ohio State took control with a 14-0 run over about five minutes to take a 28-16 lead.

During that stretch the Buckeyes got several quick baskets in transition, both on three-pointers and layups. During the 14-0 run Ohio State made five straight baskets, while Nebraska was 0-for-8 from the field during that time.