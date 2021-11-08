NU's Williams thinks fans returning to PBA are in for a treat: ' ... our fan base is going to love watching them'

After an exhibition game last week, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams grabbed the microphone and gave a short speech to Husker fans.

She thanked them for coming and said it was great to have fans back after supporters weren't allowed to attend last season.

Williams said her 2021-22 group is going to be an incredible group to watch.

Asked later why she feels that way, Williams explained that it’s something she feels each day on the practice court.

“I just think they’re special,” Williams said. “I have so much fun coaching them. Every day in practice there is something that just gets me fired up, (like freshman guard) Kendall Moriarty diving after a loose ball play.

“There is a lot of energy and fire and we have a lot of depth and a lot of kids that I think our fan base can really want to get behind. And just some exciting players. I love coaching them, so I’m quite sure our fan base is going to love watching them.”

Nebraska opens a 29-game regular-season schedule against Maine at noon Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska had a 13-13 record last season and a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten.