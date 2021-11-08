NU's Williams thinks fans returning to PBA are in for a treat: ' ... our fan base is going to love watching them'

After an exhibition game last week, Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams grabbed the microphone and gave a short speech to Husker fans.
She thanked them for coming and said it was great to have fans back after supporters weren't allowed to attend last season.
Williams said her 2021-22 group is going to be an incredible group to watch.
Asked later why she feels that way, Williams explained that it’s something she feels each day on the practice court.
“I just think they’re special,” Williams said. “I have so much fun coaching them. Every day in practice there is something that just gets me fired up, (like freshman guard) Kendall Moriarty diving after a loose ball play.
“There is a lot of energy and fire and we have a lot of depth and a lot of kids that I think our fan base can really want to get behind. And just some exciting players. I love coaching them, so I’m quite sure our fan base is going to love watching them.”
Nebraska opens a 29-game regular-season schedule against Maine at noon Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska had a 13-13 record last season and a ninth-place finish in the Big Ten.
Many Big Ten teams return most of their players this season, and Nebraska is no different (Kate Cain is the only player from last season's roster that didn't return).
But Nebraska thinks it can do better this season, with possibly the most talented — and deepest — team in Williams' six seasons as head coach.
Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is clear: These Huskers are a “fun team.”
“Everyone is really excited to go out there every day,” Bourne said. “There is never a day where it’s like, ‘Ah, practice.’ We’re all excited to be there and work hard and play for each other.”
Nebraska added a five-player freshmen class with Kendall Coley, Alexis Markowski, Allison Weidner, Tatiana Popa and Moriarty.
Time will tell if there is a regular starter in that group, but if the rookies can help the Huskers, especially on defense and rebounding, they’ll get to play plenty.
“They all work very hard, they’re all athletic, they all get (defensive) deflections,” Husker guard Sam Haiby said of the freshmen. “I think they’re going to be pretty big on the defensive end.”
PBA feels like home: Markowski, the freshman from Lincoln Pius X, is set to become just the 17th player from Lincoln to play for the Huskers, with most of them coming in the early years of the program in the 1970s. The last Lincoln native with the Huskers was Maddie Simon in 2019.
Markowski has impressed Williams since joining the Huskers in the summer.
“She has a strong desire to win, and that’s something that I don’t ever want to see her lose,” Williams said. “She feels like Pinnacle Bank Arena (where she won two high school state championships with Pius X) is her gym. She’s had a lot of success in there, and I want her to continue to feel that way. I think she’s done a good job of demanding the basketball and having the confidence to finish.”
From downtown: Nebraska returns all of its three-point shooters from last season, and added another really good one in Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley.
While Nebraska was just 7-for-34 on three-pointers during its exhibition game against Midland, Williams thinks three-point shooting could be a strength for the team.
“If we can continue to make good choices on shot selection, we’ve got a chance to be a very, very good three-point shooting team,” Williams said. “There are a lot of different players that are capable from behind the arc.”
Nebraska getting the ball inside, and having the defense collapse into the paint, should also lead to some open kick-out three-point attempts, Williams added.
