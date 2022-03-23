NU's MiCole Cayton enters transfer portal seeking new team for seventh college season

Nebraska women’s basketball player Mi’Cole Cayton plans to continue her college basketball career at another program.

The guard from California has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other schools to recruit her.

She’ll also need to get an NCAA waiver to play because it would be her seventh season in a college program. She’s battled numerous knee injuries but said in a social media post she’s 100% healthy and wants to play college basketball and earn a doctorate degree. She played in 26 games this season, and played 16 minutes in the final game of the season in the NCAA Tournament.

Cayton played for California for two seasons, and then the last two at Nebraska.

It was already expected that Cayton would not be back with the Huskers next season. Cayton went through the senior day ceremony and said she would likely be pursuing a professional basketball career after the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.