NU's MiCole Cayton enters transfer portal seeking new team for seventh college season

Nebraska women’s basketball player Mi’Cole Cayton plans to continue her college basketball career at another program.
The guard from California has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal, which allows other schools to recruit her.
She’ll also need to get an NCAA waiver to play because it would be her seventh season in a college program. She’s battled numerous knee injuries but said in a social media post she’s 100% healthy and wants to play college basketball and earn a doctorate degree. She played in 26 games this season, and played 16 minutes in the final game of the season in the NCAA Tournament.
Cayton played for California for two seasons, and then the last two at Nebraska.
It was already expected that Cayton would not be back with the Huskers next season. Cayton went through the senior day ceremony and said she would likely be pursuing a professional basketball career after the season.
Photos: Husker women fall short in first-round NCAA Tournament game
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne vies for a rebound with Gonzaga's McKayla Williams (left) and Yvonne Ejim (right) in the second quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe (left) and Abby O'Connor (center) pressure Nebraska's Jaz Shelley as she drives toward the basket in the first quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska players runs onto the floor before facing off against Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) loses her footing as she vies for a rebound against Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor and Melody Kempton (right) during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) drives into the lane for a layup as Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams watches her team from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne tumble to the ground as they battle for a rebound during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby attempts a shot from beyond the three-point line in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (center) speaks to her team during a timeout in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) looks to pass the ball as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski dives after her in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) jumps for opening tip against Gonzaga's Melody Kempton in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams reacts after Gonzaga makes an open three-point shot in the third quarter of a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers in the fourth quarter of a loss against Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong dribbles the ball while Nebraska's Allison Weidner defends during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Gonzaga bench reacts after Kayleigh Truong (not pictured) makes a three-pointer against Nebraska during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's MiCole Cayton (center) dribbles while pressured by Gonzaga's Kayleigh Truong (left)and Yvonne Ejim during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players and coaches watch the Huskers take on Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne shoots free throws against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (left) calls out to her team as Gonzaga's Cierra Walker attempts an uncontested three-pointer during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby shoots for thee in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (left) and Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim dive after a loose ball in the first quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seats displaying the March Madness logo are empty as the Huskers leave the floor after their loss to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Nebraska team huddles togther as Nebraska head coach Amy Williams (not pictured) calls the final timeout of the game during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga looks to score against Nebraska in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) attmpts to shoot in traffic over Gonzaga's Abby O'Connor (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Anamaria Virjoghe (1) battles Nebraska's Alexis Markowski for a rebound in the third quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Eliza Hollingsworth (12) tries to slow down Nebraska's Allison Weidner before Weidner scored a layup in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers enter the final quarter trailing Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bella Cravens is closely guarded by Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim in the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament game Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players stand for the national anthem before a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams answers questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Isabelle Bourne (from left), Bella Cravens and Sam Haiby walk off the court after Gonzaga's win over Nebraska in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bella Cravens (right) wipes sweat and tears from her eyes after coming off the court in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Gonzaga at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Amy Williams tells her team to "get back" after a long rebound is recovered by Gonzaga in the fourth quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) looks to pass to Alexis Markowski (40) while guarded by Gonzaga's Kylee Griffen (left) in the second quarter during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (left) and Whitney Brown watch anxiously as the time winds down on their game against Gonzaga during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Melody Kempton (left) and Nebraska's Annika Stewart battle for a loose ball in the third quarter during the first round of the NCAA Tournament ib Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's McKayla Williams (left) and Melody Kempton (center) vie for possession of a rebound against Nebraska's Annika Stewart in the second quarter at the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gonzaga's Cierra Walker guards Nebraska's MiCole Cayton during an NCAA Tournament game in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star file photo
Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams answers questions after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (left) and Sam Haiby answer questions from the media after the Huskers lost to Gonzaga during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!