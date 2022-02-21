NU's Markowski picks up seventh Big Ten freshman of the week honor

Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski has been selected again as the Big Ten freshman of the week.
This is the 15th week for the award this season and Markowski has got it seven times, including five of the past seven weeks.
This week Markowski shares the award with Michigan State guard Matilda Ekh
Markowski helped Nebraska to a 2-1 record last week.
During an upset win against No. 5 Indiana last Monday she had 10 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
She also had 23 points in a loss against Penn State (she was 10-for-15 shooting), and 15 points and nine rebounds in win against Minnesota.
In three games she averaged 16 points and 10.3 rebounds and shot 56% from the field (18-for-32).
With one week left in the regular season Nebraska is tied for seventh place in the Big Ten standings at 9-7.
