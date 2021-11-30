NU's freshmen are sparking the team's fast start. Amy Williams reveals what each brings to the table

Williams loves how relentless Markowski is at working to get a shot opportunity inside the paint.

“I thought there were games where Kendall Coley was our best defensive player out there, and played probably her best game in a uniform,” Williams said. “Alexis Markowski has given us real big sparks at times. Allison Weidner has been the definition of spark at times. Just really coming in and being aggressive-minded.”

Williams also likes how hard Moriarty plays on defense, and that she doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“I think they’ve all at times really brought something to the table, and have not disappointed myself or our staff,” she said.

Popa, a 6-foot-5 center, will probably redshirt. She’s isn’t injured but will use the year for development.

Weidner had to make a big jump from playing Class D-2 high school basketball at Humphrey St. Francis. She had played a lot of club ball, but it’s still a big jump.

But a strong work ethic and desire to not make the same mistake over and over has helped Weidner begin to make the transition to the college game.