 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU women's hoops TV schedule is here. Check out when you can see the Huskers
0 Comments
web only
HUSKER WOMEN'S HOOPS

NU women's hoops TV schedule is here. Check out when you can see the Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska basketball, 10.1

MiCole Cayton asks the crowd to get loud during the Opening Night event on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The Big Ten Conference announced its TV schedule for women’s basketball on Tuesday, and Nebraska will appear on the Big Ten Network or FS1 at least nine times.

Nebraska’s first game on TV will be its Big Ten opener at Minnesota on Dec. 6.

Here's a look at the Huskers' regular-season games that will be televised: 

Dec. 6, at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Dec. 19, Drake, noon, BTN.

Jan. 4, Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN.

Jan. 9, Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1.

Jan. 13, at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN.

Jan. 16, at Iowa, BTN.

Feb. 3, Penn State, 7 p.m. BTN.

Feb. 10, at Ohio State, 6 p.m. FS1.

Feb. 14, Indiana, 6 p.m. BTN.

Feb. 27, Northwestern, TBA, BTN OR BTN+.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Taking a closer look at Nebraska's triple option

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News