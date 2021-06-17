NU women's hoops notes: What Amy Williams says is 'unique' about her roster in the transfer portal era; scheduling notes and freshmen impressions

“I think last season we took some steps in the right direction with our team culture and the connectedness of our group,” Williams said. “So I think that allowed for our kids to feel really good about each other.”

Nebraska should return everyone from last season except for center Kate Cain, who chose not to use the extra season of eligibility and will try to play in one of the overseas professional leagues instead.

Last season Nebraska finished with a 13-13 record, including a 1-1 mark in the postseason WNIT. The Huskers had four wins against ranked teams.

Several injuries and previous transfers meant there were a few games when the Huskers only had seven available players. But Williams expects depth to be better this season, with a roster of 16 players.

First impressions: Nebraska began eight weeks of summer workouts with a full team practice on Monday.

Williams said it was a good start.