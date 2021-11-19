NU women's hoops notes: The play that emphasized the Huskers' newfound depth; 'situational stuff'; Markowski's start

“She is a competitor, and I just love having her on this team,” Williams said. “I thought she really sparked us with a presence in the post. She’s very difficult to move off that block."

Markowski thought it was fun playing against several Creighton players she knows from high school and club basketball.

“The environment was awesome, and I just love playing in the red,” she said.

Better in the close games: Nebraska winning its first three games in routs came with one small problem: The Huskers hadn’t had to try to finish off a close game like it did Wednesday against Creighton.

They worked on that in practice, but it’s different in a real game. Now, they’ll have some experience in that area.

“The big thing is we need to understand is late-game situational stuff,” Williams said. “I just didn’t think we handled that very well. I think that’s the biggest learning lesson for us out of this ballgame. We need to execute. If we take a timeout to advance the basketball and we draw up a set, you need to get in the right spot so we can execute the set and not have to take a five-second call. Those things are going to get under my skin just a little.”

